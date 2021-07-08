Local schools will be returning to traditional in-person instruction beginning the first week in August with updated virus protocols in place.
The Carrollton City Schools will be returning to class on Aug. 2, while Carroll County schools will be returning on Aug. 3.
After taking extraordinary steps during the past two school years to protect students from the coronavirus pandemic, officials with both the city and county school systems say they have prepared re-opening plans to implement to ensure the safety of it’s students, faculty, staff, and community.
According to the Director of Partnership and Communications for county schools, Charity Aaron, the district will present their reopening plan to the Board of Education to review at the board meeting scheduled for July 12.
However, Aaron said Thursday, that school administrators are continuing to work closely with the community and school leaders to ensure that health and safety remain their top priority.
Some of the plans they implemented last school year include modifying classroom arrangement, encouraging hand washing throughout the day, minimizing the sharing of school supplies, and disinfecting and sanitizing high touch areas.
In addition, they made sure to disinfect the buses after each route, which are things that will be carried over into this new school year.
The reopening plan for the city schools have already been approved by the BOE, utilizing the Level 1 District Learning Scenario, which anticipates a traditional school setting with minimal restrictions.
The safety measures they plan to implement will, they say, be used to support academic success while prioritizing the health and safety of the students, staff, and community.
According to the city’s outlined reopening plan, masks will be optional for students and staff. However, instructors will continue to teach and reinforce best practices for hygiene, including hand-washing.
“There are still going to be people who feel more comfortable with wearing a mask, and we want to encourage that,” said Director of Communications for City Schools, Julianne Foster. “Any one who chooses to do so, we just want them to feel comfortable doing it.”
The plan for the upcoming school year requires routine disinfection of classrooms, work areas, bathroom sanitation, and all common areas throughout the day, in addition to the regular cleaning schedule.
“We use a third-party service that does all the hiring of janitorial staff,” said Foster. “Our maintenance does a lot too.
“The maintenance crew doesn’t just work on air conditioners. They are designed to pretty much do anything, and be the jack of all trades. I think we have everything covered that way.”
They also plan to provide sufficient cleaning supplies to all areas, and hand-sanitizing stations in classrooms and inside school buses, which will be disinfected after each route.
