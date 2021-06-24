Local schools will receive $34.7 million in federal funds allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act.
According to the proposed FY22 budget for Carroll County Schools, the district will receive an estimated $26.7 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) administered under the ARP, which was passed by Congress to aid the nation’s schools after the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Carrollton City School district estimates it will receive a total of $9 million from ARP.
The funds are expected to be released this month.
“Despite all the challenges of holding in-person learning during a pandemic, we had a great school year and are looking forward to this August when we start a new one,” said Carrollton City Schools Superintendent, Mark Albertus. “The federal funding that allowed us to implement strong protocols to keep our schools safe was paramount in this success.
“The funding budgeted for next year will keep up the momentum with technology improvements and personnel resources that will allow us to give more support to students who need it most. We are grateful for this opportunity.”
The funds will be allocated based on the proportion that each state received under Title I, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) in the most recent fiscal year.
The Carrollton City Schools will be using their funds for a number of things, according to school officials, including $3.4 million to go toward a loss in learning opportunities caused by the pandemic.
City school officials are also planning to hire new Carrollton Upper Elementary School counselors, a social worker, two ESOL teachers, three literacy specialists, and four interventionalists, which are additional master teachers to help with learning loss at all four schools.
They also plan to continue the Partners Advancing Student Success (PASS) program, as well as include instructional programs, and more professional development and classroom resources.
According to Carrollton City Schools Director of Communications, Julianne Foster, more than half of the remaining funds will be used for technology upgrades and expansion to provide resources. This will ensure students will have needed technology not only in the classroom but also in case schools must close due to weather or community health emergencies.
The rest of the funding will also be used to support health and sanitation practices throughout the district, as well as an upgrade to the Carrollton Elementary School HVAC system to improve air filtration and circulation.
Meanwhile, the Carroll County School District will use its funds to go towards instructional programs during the summer and throughout the school year to address learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
School officials will also use the funds to provide student Chromebooks, staff laptops, classroom panels, personnel retention, and professional learning.
The school system plans to allocate $12.2 million in instruction, $4 million in technology, $9.6 million in enhancing safety and health, $4.4 million in personnel retention, $3.9 million in the continuity of operations, and $556,000 in grant administration.
“The Carroll County School System is appreciative of the ARP ESSER funds,” said Carroll County Superintendent, Scott Cowart.
“These funds will allow us the opportunity to assist in the areas of academic intervention, additional technology for student use, and continued measures to keep students and staff safe and healthy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.