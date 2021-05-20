Seven schools within west Georgia are ranked among the state’s best high schools for 2021.
“Having our high schools earn recognition among the best high schools in the nation is a testament to the premier educational opportunities Carroll County offers to all of the communities we serve,” said Superintendent of Carroll County School System Scott Cowart.
Five Carroll County schools, as well as the high schools in Carrollton and Bremen, were ranked among the best schools by U.S. News and World Report.
“Our teachers and leaders work diligently to provide multiple ways to help prepare students for success in the classroom and for life after graduation,” Cowart added, “and we are proud that their efforts are being recognized at the national level.”
The magazine’s rankings are based on data from nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare the students for college.
Each school was selected because they exceeded the expectations in math and reading assessments, they hold qualifying scores on a variety of college-level exams, and their graduation rate is in good standing.
“While we are proud to consistently receive a strong placement in the U.S. News and World Report public high school rankings each year, we take more pride in working diligently to provide the most rigorous coursework to prepare our students for their next steps after high school,” said Carrollton High School Principal David Brooks.
“We offer 19 Advanced Placement and 14 International Baccalaureate courses, with plans to add more AP offerings next year.”
Bremen’s competitive spirit has set them far apart from the rest of the high schools in the Carroll County area. Among these seven schools, Bremen has ranked the highest, coming in as the 68th best high school in Georgia.
The other schools are ranked as follows — Carrollton High School (154th), Mount Zion High School (168th), Central High School (173rd), Villa Rica High School (184th), Temple High School (187th) and Bowdon (219th).
Although these schools ranked lower, they have been dedicated to making sure their seniors cross the finish line. Each school has a graduation rate of 90% or higher.
“We push all of our students to be the best they can be to make sure they receive a high school diploma and the skills they will need to be successful in college, the workplace, or the military,” said Brooks.
Mount Zion is tied with Bremen in regards to its graduation rates with 98%. Villa Rica is not too far behind with a 95% graduation rate.
When it comes down to the other four schools, there is only a 3% difference between them. Bowdon stands at a 93%, with Temple right on its tail at 92%; Carrollton is at 91%, and Central 90%.
“We are very proud of our schools for their continued commitment to academic excellence,” said Carroll County Assistant Superintendent of School Performance, Dr. Jessica Ainsworth. “From Advanced Placement courses and Dual Enrollment opportunities our College and Career Academics, Carroll County is passionate about creating a future focused awareness for our students.”
