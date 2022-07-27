NEW TEACHERS

Carroll County Schools hosted its largest-ever "Teacher Induction Program" on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 25-26, when approximately 200 new certified employees participated in the event held at the school system's Performing Arts Center in Carrollton.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

As an integral part of the multi-faceted process of gearing up for a new school year, both the Carroll County Schools and the Carrollton City Schools hold new teacher induction programs prior to the beginning of new school terms each year.

Carroll County Schools just completed its largest-ever "Teacher Induction Program" on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

