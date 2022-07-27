As an integral part of the multi-faceted process of gearing up for a new school year, both the Carroll County Schools and the Carrollton City Schools hold new teacher induction programs prior to the beginning of new school terms each year.
Carroll County Schools just completed its largest-ever "Teacher Induction Program" on Monday and Tuesday of this week. Approximately 200 new certified employees participated.
Principals and assistant principals dressed in colors representing their schools welcomed new employees each day. Superintendent Scott Cowart and assistant superintendents Christi Teal and Jessica Ainsworth led the new teachers in the first day of workshops from Teaching and Learning, Human Resources, and Support Services.
During the second day of the program, participants chose from a self-selection menu of workshop sessions led by the Teaching and Learning Department, teacher leaders, and administrators.
Teachers begin pre-planning today, July 28. The first day of school for students attending the county schools system is scheduled for Friday, August 5.
As for the Carrollton City Schools, 13 brand new teachers are joining the faculty, and 25 teachers are transferring from other school districts. They will participate in the "Incoming Teacher Induction Program" that begins Aug. 1 during the first week of pre-planning.
The TIP Program assists new teachers to better familiarize themselves with the school system, goals, the families that are served, and the community, according to Cali Jones, community engagement coordinator at Carrollton City Schools.
Jones explained that the program welcomes and helps prepare new teachers for their first year of teaching in the district with multiple layers of support, which include monthly meetings with teacher leaders, working with mentors who help support their personal growth, and participating in periodic meetings with school administrators to share their insights of the district.
"New teachers experience a broader sense of community as they embark on guided tours of each school and the City of Carrollton," explained Cali Jones, , "and this allows them the opportunity to see where our students and families live and observe the incredible support we have through our community partnerships."
"The goal for incoming teachers is to experience not only the best place to learn but the best place to work," Jones added.
The Carrollton City Schools will open its doors to students for the 2022-23 school year on Monday, August 15.
