The Carrollton Trojans boys turned in a solid performance at the Region 5-AAAAAA cross country meet turning in a second-place performance.
Carrollton scored 48-points just one point behind first-place Alexander.
Four of the first five Carrollton runners turned in top-10 performances.
The Carrollton girls also finished second in their region championship race, scoring 58 points.
Alexander won the girls meet with 47 points.
In the boys meet, Hagan Russell (16:07) was fourth.
Also for Carrollton, Jeb Jackson (16:20) was eighth. Joshua Sipes (16:25) was 9th, Daniel Neill (16:30) was 10th, Nathan Moseley (16:48) was 17th, Karson Davis (17:48) was 31st and Hudson Blackmon (18:24) was 39th.
For the Carrollton girls, Emily Whipple (20:27) was sixth and teammate Jayln Rooks (20:31) was eighth.
Alexia Walter (20:48) was 11th, Gracie Whipple (21:29.55) was 16th, Georgia Noori (21:29.89) was 17th, Allison Batts (21:56) was 25th and Marissa Johnson (23:99) was 33rd.
At the Region 6-A cross country meet, the Bowdon boys finished fifth with 146 points, while Mt. Zion was seventh with 160 points.
For Bowdon, Ethan Kent was 21st (20:56),Gareth Addison (21:12) was 25th, Bryan Solis-Gonzalez (21:53) was 27th, Jeremy Olin (22:40) was 36th, Seth Farmer (24:07) was 43rd, Andrew Adams (24:41) was 46th and Bryson Adams (25:09) was 47th.
Mt. Zion was led by Brett Cook (21:31) with a 26th-place performance.
Caleb Morse (21:57) was 29th, Nick Samples (22:11) was 31st, Jonathan Perez (23:40) was 40th, Josh Brown (23:53) was 41st, Christopher Mata (25:47) was 49th and Cody Cook (35:45) was 53rd.
The Mt. Zion girls only had two runners in the competition and didn’t score in the team competition.
Jaquelin Rodriquez (34:54) was 29th and Allyah Collins (36:52) was 31st.
