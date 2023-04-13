Disclaimer: This information comes directly from the Department of Environmental Health's Inspection search portal website. The website can be viewed at http://ga.healthinspections.us/stateofgeorgia/#search/0
TIM'S WEST GA FLEA MARKET B
3947 N 27 HWY CARROLLTON, Ga. 30117
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-06-2023
MCDONALD'S
1175 BANKHEAD HWY CARROLLTON, GA 30116
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
Violations
15A - food and nonfood-contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, constructed, and used
511-6-1.05(1)(i) - nonfood-contact surfaces (c)
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: Yes
Inspector Notes: Observed ice accumulation in walk-in. // Defrost to avoid contamination.
17C - physical facilities installed, maintained, and clean
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: Yes
Inspector Notes: Observed shipping boxes on floor in storage area /Clean up to avoid pests.
SAMMY'S MIDNITE GRILL
1201A MAPLE ST CARROLLTON, Ga. 30117
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
13A - posted: permit/inspection/choking poster/handwashing
511-6-1.02(1)(d) - displaying of the inspection report (c)
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection? No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Most recent inspection shall always be posted; currently displayed inspection is from four years ago. / Always display the most recent inspection
14C - single-use/single-service articles: properly stored, used
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection? No
Repeat? No
Inspector Notes: Observed several single-use container stacks with no plastic sleeve. Retain plastic sleeve to avoid contamination.
15A - food and nonfood-contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, constructed, and used
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection? No
Repeat? Yes
Inspector Notes: Observed damaged or dirty gaskets on freezers. Clean. Observed ice accumulation in freezers. Defrost. Observed broken cabinets in back of restaurant with debris buildup inside. Repair & clean.
17C - Physical facilities installed, maintained, and clean
511-6-1.07(2)(a) - floor, walls, & ceilings, cleanability (c)
Points: 1
Corrected during inspection? No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed dust/rust on ceiling fixtures/vents. Clean. Observed cracked floor tiles. Repair to avoid accumulation.
18 - insects, rodents, and animals not present
511-6-1.07(2)(m) - outer openings protected (c)
Points: 3
Corrected during inspection?: No
Repeat: No
Inspector Notes: Observed back door propped open with no screen. Keep door closed to avoid pest entry.
FRESH DOUGH GA LLC DBA PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA #3096
3888 BREMEN CROSSINGS BREMEN, GA 30110
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
18 - insects, rodents, and animals not present
511-6-1.07(5)(k) - controlling pests (pf, c)
Points: 3
Corrected during inspection? No
Repeat? No
Inspector Notes: Observed live flies in kitchen. CA: PIC states that restaurant has a contract with Cook's pest control and will use them to get rid of flies.
THE STOCKROOM
226 MAIN ST BREMEN, Ga. 30110
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 04-05-2023
2-2D - adequate handwashing facilities supplied & accessible
511-6-1.07(3)(b) - hand drying provision (pf)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection? No
Repeat? No
Inspector Notes: Observed no paper towels at hand sink in kitchen. CA: Install paper towel dispensers.
2-2E - response procedures for vomiting & diarrheal events
511-6-1.03(6) - clean-up of vomiting and diarrheal events(pf)
Points: 4
Corrected during inspection? No
Repeat? No
Inspector Notes: Observed no norovirus response kit at establishment. CA: Owner will purchase a norovirus response kit.
HARALSON COUNTY DETENTION CENTER
137 HAYES GLASS RD BREMEN, Ga. 30110
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 04-04-2023
