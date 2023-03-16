Local product hits first collegiate homer in UWG win

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — The UWG offense exploded for 22 combined runs in Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Young Harris Mountain Lions in non-conference softball action.
"It was great day for West Georgia softball," said an enthusiastic head coach, Kristy Burton. "This team came off the bus ready to go scoring in the first inning of both games."
West Georgia (6-19) scored eight runs in the first game and the 14 in game two, marking the most runs scored in a single game since April of last year when the Wolves defeated Mississippi College 14-2. The Wolves also got great pitching performances from both Camden Smith and Macy Ann McKnight, combining for 13 innings pitched, six hits allowed and four runs.
"Camden, Macy and our defense did and outstanding job keeping a great offensive team in Young Harris off the base paths giving us the momentum offensively to continue to score," Burton added. "Our entire team worked together offensively passing the bat and coming up big in both games to push runs across and force errors."
"We were so proud of Nicole and Z getting their first collegiate home runs today and seeing Cali and Rylee come up big," Burton said.
GAME ONE
It was all West Georgia in the opener of the twin bill, and the Wolves wasted no time in jumping out to a lead, scoring two runs in the first frame. It started with back-to-back singles from Madison Vandergriff and Isabella Pinto. Vandergriff then scored on an R.J. Janke sacrifice bunt and Pinto crossed home on an RBI-single from sophomore Rylee Green.
Neither team scored again until the fourth, and UWG got their runs on a pair of walks and a throwing error to make it 4-0 and then a Vandergriff single made it a 5-0 West Georgia lead.
Young Harris used a Hannah Carey home run to make it 5-1 after four, finally getting to the UWG starter, Camden Smith. UWG got the run back and then another in the next half inning as Green led off with a triple and later scored on a pinch hit RBI-single from Emerson Miller. Calli Hardison then slugged a solo shot to make it a 7-1 lead.
The Wolves got one more in the top of the seventh as Nicole Couvertiere hit a solo shot to straight away center. Smith allowed a second run in the bottom half, but earned the win, allowing the two runs on four hits while allowing two walks and striking out one.
Vandergriff, Pinto, Green, and Hardison all had multi-hit games to lead the Wolves' offense.
GAME TWO
UWG got the offensive outburst they've been looking for all season in game two as the Wolves scored 14 runs on 14 hits including three home runs.
The Wolves got a run on an R.J. Janke double in the first inning and a second run came across after Carlie Monsour walked, moved to second on a sac bunt, stole third and then scored on a passed ball. It would stay 2-0 into the sixth until the Wolves erupted for 12 runs on 10 hits and an error.
Hardison picked up the first RBI of the inning and Emma Ann Howard drove in two more that made it a 5-0 game. An error pushed across two more and made it 7-0, and Janke drove in another to make it 8-0. Rylee Green then slugged a three-run homer to make it 11-0 and Harrison drove in her second run of the inning to make it 12-0.
Freshman Zekylah Boyd put the exclamation point on the inning with a two-run homer to account for the 13th and 14th run.
A YHC solo shot in the sixth provided the game's final run as UWG run-ruled the Mountain Lions for the doubleheader sweep. Macy Ann McKnight pitched a complete game for her second consecutive appearance, allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven. The junior from Ringgold had a no-hitter into the fifth inning.
It was the most hits in a win since a 17-hit performance against Christian Brothers on February 21, 2021.
Janke led the way with three hits while Green, Hardison, and Addison Sturdivant each had two.
NOTABLE NUMBERS
Hardison's home run was the second of the season while Couvertiere's was the first of her season and career.
Vandergriff registered her sixth multi-hit game while Pinto notched her fifth.
Smith's complete game was the first of her career and she improved to 2-0 on the season.
The game one win was the first true road win of the season for UWG.
In game two, Green's home run was her second of the season and fourth of her career. Boyd hit her first career home run.
It was McKnight's first win of the season and the ninth of her career.
UP NEXT
West Georgia is off until next Tuesday when the Wolves head to St. Petersburg, Florida for a doubleheader with Eckerd at 2 p.m.
"We our so proud of the fight in this team and thankful to see it come along for two big road wins," concluded Burton. "We as a staff are looking forward to carrying this momentum down to Florida next week. Thank you to all of our fans and families for always making it feel like we have the home field advantage."
