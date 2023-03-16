Local product hits first collegiate homer in UWG win

Heard County graduate and UWG Freshman Zekylah Boyd hit her first collegiate home run as UWG dominated Young Harris College in a double header.

 Photo by Josh Cato

YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — The UWG offense exploded for 22 combined runs in Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Young Harris Mountain Lions in non-conference softball action.

"It was great day for West Georgia softball," said an enthusiastic head coach, Kristy Burton. "This team came off the bus ready to go scoring in the first inning of both games."

