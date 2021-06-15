After losing out on the 2020 season because of the COVID pandemic, local high school baseball teams returned to the diamond in 2021 and played an entire season.
Now less than a month after the crowning of state champions, accolades are still pouring in with the announcement by the Georgia Dugout Club all-region teams.
For several local players, the season was filled with plenty of postseason honors.
Here is a look at local players who were named to the all-region teams from the West Georgia area:
Region 5-AAAAAA: (Carrollton Trojans)After leading his Carrollton Trojans to a 30-5 overall record,Carrollton’s Scott Johnson was named the region’s coach of the year.
Other top accolades for the Trojans went to Eli Runyan, who was named the region’s Pitcher of the Year.
Carrollton’s Bear Madliak was named Co-Player of the Year.
Also earning first team honors for the Trojans were pitchers Colton Cosper, and Connor Herriott,
Infielder Parker Willis also made first-team honors for the Trojans.
Ace Williamson was named first-team utility player for the Trojans.
Several members of the Trojans baseball team also made second team honors including pitcher Cade Cosper, and infielders Chaz Hickman, and Samuel Simpson.
Carrollton’s Tucker Sullivan earned Honorable Mention.
Region 6-AAAAA (Villa Rica)The Villa Rica Wildcats finished the year with a 15-14 overall record and a 13-5 mark in league play.
The Wildcats were represented on the first-team region squad by pitcher/infielder Jacob Marshall and outfielders Will Siewert and Logan Ervine. Villa Rica’s D’Angelo Cruz also made first-team honors as a utility player.
Region 7-AAAA (Central)The Central Lions finished the record with a 15-14 overall record and a 9-9 mark in region standings.
Earning first-team region honors for the Lions were positions players Korben Waldrop and Gage Gray.
Central pitcher Jaden Traylor, and Walker Altman earned second team honors for their work off the pitcher’s mound.
Dilon Smith and Beau Ivy were named to the All-Region honorable mention.
Region 5-AA (Bremen, Haralson, Heard and Temple)After helping lead his team to a 24-9 overall record and a 11-1 mark in Region 5-AA. Bremen’s Blake Matthews was named the Region Player of the Year.
Haralson County’s Tucker Parrish was named Offensive Player of the Year for Region 5-AA.
Three pitchers from the west Georgia area A.J. Jarrell (Bremen), Holden Davis (Haralson County) and Corey Mayfield (Temple) were named to the First-Team All-Region squad.
Earning First-Team All-County honors from Heard County were catcher Tyler Lasseter and outfielder Leroy Marsh.
For Bremen first baseman Gavin Millians, shortstop Brooks Hardie, and outfielders Daulton Payne and Matthew Bilbo earned first-team honors.
Bremen designated hitter Jacob Cohran also earned first-team honors.
Haralson County third baseman Clay Hyatt also garnered first team honors.
Haralson County pitchers Lane King and Carson Ray, outfielder Colson Locklear and catcher Chris Chandler earned spots on the second team.
Bremen pitcher Jake Steed was named to the second team.
Temple was well represented on the second team with Andrew Cash (first base), Tanner Hall (second base), Luke Watson (third baseman), Carter Kittrell (utility player) and Gage Tucker (designated hitter).
Earning honorable mention were the following players Will Hindman and Seth Childers (Bremen), Brent and Grant Ellis (Haralson County), Drew Corellius and Blayne Barlow (Heard County) and Ricky Ruiz (Temple).
Region 6-A (Bowdon, and Mt. Zion)Two players from the west Georgia area were among those to earn top baseball honors out of Region 6-A.
Mt. Zion’s Wesley Lindler was named the Co-Pitcher of the Year and Bowdon’s Carson Robinson was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Earning First-Team honors from Bowdon were catcher Carter Powell, infielder Andew Messer, and outfielder Luke Rainwater, utility player Will Rainwater and designated hitter Colin Blackmon.
Mt. Zion was also well represented on the Region 6-A All-Region first team with catcher Austin Warren, infielders Deven Rinehart, and outfielders Chris Cohen and Jarden Perkins earning first-team honors.
Bowdon pitcher Jack Watkins, infielders Rett Thomas and Kiler Cole earned second-team Region 6-A honors for the Red Devils.
Mt. Zion infielder Garrett Gordon also made the second team.
Bowdon’s Brady Entrekin, and Mason Lord and Mt. Zion’s Dylan Roulaine and Chandler Spradlin earned honorable mention honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.