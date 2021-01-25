The high school football season has been over for more than a month, but honors are still pouring in for local football players. Several recently were named to the AJC/GHSF Daily All-State team.
Sportswriters selected the players and grouped them into classifications.
In Class 6-A, three players from Carrollton, including offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper, linebacker Chaz Chamblis and punter Preston Gentry were selected to the squad,
Carrollton linebacker Jarred Nedd was named to the honorable mention list.
In Class 4-A, Central running back Narada Levett was named to the All-State team along with teammate and punter Korben Waldrop.
On the offensive side of the ball, in Class AA, Heard County Offensive lineman Drew Cornelius was named all-state.
From Haralson County, offensive lineman Eli Salmon and Bremen kicker Brody Derringer also earned Class AA all-state honors.
Heard Couny linebacker Chief Borders, Temple defensive lineman Justin Isler, and Haralson County Marc Harris earned all-state honors on the defensive side.
Several local players also earned Class AA honorable mention recognition, including Haralson County quarterback Clay Hyatt, Temple running back Phillip Johnson, and Temple offensive lineman Wyatt Bixler.
Bremen’s defensive back/quarterback Tucker Hendrix also made honorable mention.
From Bowdon, quarterback Robert McNeal and linebacker Jarrett Anderson were named to the honorable mention squad.
Mt. Zion’s Garrett Gordon also was named to the honorable mention team.
