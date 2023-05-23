The Pilot Club of Carrollton was recently recognized at the Georgia District Convention by winning three awards and also being recognized as a Pacesetter and 250 Club.
Individual members recognized as 250 members were Deborah Wilson and Judy Jackson, and The Club received first place in the state for the Vivian Hartman Memorial Award for support of the Pilot International Founders Fund for the 2022-2023 club year.
Another first place award for the club was for the club's newsletter, The Carrolltones, which won the NW Region Newsletter top award. The Carrolltones, an 8-page newsletter published monthly, highlights the club's work and meeting for the previous month and contains news articles and photos from each club division with news and reminders of the following month's projects and meeting. It is emailed to members, prospective members, state and international officers, and the Executive Committee Representative for the state of Georgia from Pilot International.
The top state award is the Governor's Cup Award for the most outstanding clubs based on their projects and work during the immediate past club year, 2021-2022. Projects focus on the Pilot initiatives of Brain Safety and Health, Youth Leadership and Service through Anchor Clubs and providing pick me-ups for caregivers and community first responders.
The Pilot Club of Carrollton brought home the second place Governor's Cup Award.
