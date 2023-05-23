Pilot Club Awards

The Pilot Club of Carrollton recently won several awards at the organization's state convention held at Legacy Lodge and Conference Center at Lake Lanier Islands. Pictured left to right with three of the state awards and one of the four special recognitions are Susan Weems, Janis Stallings, Club President Judy Jackson, and Deborah Wilson.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Pilot Club of Carrollton was recently recognized at the Georgia District Convention by winning three awards and also being recognized as a Pacesetter and 250 Club.

Individual members recognized as 250 members were Deborah Wilson and Judy Jackson, and The Club received first place in the state for the Vivian Hartman Memorial Award for support of the Pilot International Founders Fund for the 2022-2023 club year.

