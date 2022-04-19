The Pilot Club of Carrollton recently presented bike helmets to 37 Central Elementary School early grades students who do not have the safety equipment.
The club secured a grant from Pilot International to purchase the helmets and worked with the local school to distribute them. With brain and head safety as key focus projects of the Pilot Club, the members not only contributed the safety helmets but also presented a series of short puppet shows to students on playground safety and the importance of wearing helmets when riding bikes, scooters, and other vehicles, as well as other safety topics.
Since 1992, Pilot International has worked in the area of brain-related services and narrowed its focus to brain safety and fitness. In 2013, Pilot formally centered its service to encourage brain safety and health as the majority of the clubs' work centers in this area.
Pilot International was chartered in 1921 in Macon, Ga. by 40 local business women. The name "Pilot" was inspired by the riverboat pilots of that day who represented leadership and guidance.
The Pilot Club of Carrollton was formed in 1945. During the last 76 years hundreds of the organization's members have served in multiple endeavors dedicated to enhancing the community.
