Carroll County ACT-SO/2022 Students

Carroll County ACT-SO /2022 Students pictured left to right are Khalil Payne, Mark Johnson, Josephine Glass, Kai McMicheal, Kira Babbs, and Lauryn Glass. Bass  is a three-time local Gold Medalist and was awarded the  $10,000 “Write Her Future Lancôme Scholarship.” 

 

 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Carroll County branch of the NAACP recently sponsored six local students to compete at the 45th National ACT-SO Competitions and Award Ceremonies in Atlantic City N.J.

Annually, high school students across the United States embark on an incredible journey to achieve excellence through Afro-American, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO).

Trending Videos