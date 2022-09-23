The Carroll County branch of the NAACP recently sponsored six local students to compete at the 45th National ACT-SO Competitions and Award Ceremonies in Atlantic City N.J.
Annually, high school students across the United States embark on an incredible journey to achieve excellence through Afro-American, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO).
In 1977, Vernon Jarrett created the NAACP sponsored ACT-SO enrichment program for exceptional African American students nationwide. The year long program provides for recruitment, social consciousness, high academic, and cultural achievement.
The theme for 2022 competition was “Bold and Brilliant.” From performing arts to culinary arts, science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), students demonstrate their sharpened skills in a competitive manner. Through this platform, computers, scholarships, and books are awarded to the top ranking students that are United States citizens and are amateurs in their perspective competition categories.
The students work with the tireless dedication of the local NAACP branch, community volunteers, and mentors to develop projects and artistic excellence via workshops, tutorials, and field trips.
The Carroll County ACT-SO/2022 Student Participants included:
Kira Babbs--------------------Original Essay/Written Poetry
Josephine Glass------------Classical and Contemporary Vocal Performance
Lauren Glass-----------------Drawing and Poetry Performance
Mark Johnson----------------Oratory
Kai McMichael---------------Short Story
Khalil Payne------------------Classical Instrumental Music
These devoted students were among twenty-five others representing the state of Georgia, and hundreds throughout the United States. Kira Babbs, a Carroll County student, a three time local Gold Medalist, was awarded the “Write Her Future Lancôme $10,000.00 Scholarship.”
Mr. James Stocks, Carroll County NAACP Branch President, wants Kira Babbs’ honorable win to be an inspiring incitement for local youth and adults to become members of the NAACP-SO. By joining, students are able to participate in charting the fair and equal course for education, employment, and voting rights, to name a few.
ACT-SO is synonymous with success , and starting as early as a freshman ninth grader, provides an opportunity for young adults of Carroll County to prepare for the future, and to elevate and share their creative talents and aspiring dreams.
The new season for ACT-SO starts in September. Letters of interest will be sent to all Carroll County Schools by Chairperson Candice Babbs and Co-Chair Maya Babbs. Please send all interested student, volunteer, mentorship, or donor inquiries to:
*Carrollcountynaacp5179@gmail.com
Carrollton, Georgia 30112\
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.