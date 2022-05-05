Seventy years ago yesterday President Harry S. Truman signed a proclamation designating July 4 as a National Day of Prayer. Under President Ronald Reagan’s administration, the special day was maintained, but the date changed to the second Thursday of May so that it would not share billing with America’s birthday.
Yesterday at noon, the 2022 National Day of Prayer was observed locally during a brief program held at Beloved Community Park adjacent to the Carroll County Courthouse in downtown Carrollton. Several members of the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance prayed for various entities significant to the social and religious fabric of America.
Following a welcome and statement of “Why We Are Here” by Dr. Edward Landrum of Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Bishop Sam Sauls of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church prayed for all levels of government and its many officials.
Racial reconciliation was the focal point of prayer by Kathy Parsons of Impact West Georgia Ministry and Pastor Lorie Bell of the First Baptist church of Carrollton, Inc. They were followed by Carrollton First United Methodist Church Senior Minister Larry Patton who focused his prayer for the members of our military at home and across the world.
Other prayers were lifted up on behalf of peace in our community by Pastor Eva Barber of the Bethlehem New Life Church in Carrollton, business and commerce prosperity by Rev. Stephen Allen of Tabernacle Baptist Church, the church by Pastor Jeff Jackson of First Redeemer Church, and for the family by Rev. David Hughes of the First Baptist of Carrollton.
Also featured on the program were Rebecca Hughes of First Baptist Church who sang “America the Beautiful” and “Amazing Grace.”
The benediction was given by Rev. Nolan Wood.
