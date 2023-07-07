WAY HOME

Dean Cain and Lori Beth Sikes starred in “The Way Home” which was shot on location in Carrollton. Cain portrayed Randy Simpkins who lost his son tragically at two years of age.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Nearly 23 years have passed since a then two-year old Joe Simpkins, son of Randy and Christal Simpkins, disappeared from his family’s driveway in Carrollton while playing on his tricycle. Nearly 400 people searched for the youngster for nearly seven hours, before he was found in a deep pocket of woods just over a mile from the Simpkins home by retired engineer Joe Walker.

A television movie about the event that starred Dean Cain of Superman fame was shot on location in Carrollton on the Simpkins’ property and was released in 2010.