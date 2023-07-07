Nearly 23 years have passed since a then two-year old Joe Simpkins, son of Randy and Christal Simpkins, disappeared from his family’s driveway in Carrollton while playing on his tricycle. Nearly 400 people searched for the youngster for nearly seven hours, before he was found in a deep pocket of woods just over a mile from the Simpkins home by retired engineer Joe Walker.
A television movie about the event that starred Dean Cain of Superman fame was shot on location in Carrollton on the Simpkins’ property and was released in 2010.
Now, Simpkins, who has served as pastor of the Bowdon First United Methodist Church since 2016, and Cain are spearheading another movie project with a goal of starting production in March of next year. The writing of the screenplay for the movie that is tentatively entitled, “End the Wait,” is currently underway, according to Simpkins who recently sat down for an interview at the Times-Georgian.
“It will be filmed in Georgia along the Appalachian trail and also in a local hospital setting,” Simpkins noted, “and hopefully we will start production in March because time is of the essence.”
Why the hurry, Simpkins was asked? The focal point of the movie says it all.
“After meeting production and casting expenses, the proceeds will go to the End the Wait Foundation,” he explained.
A non-profit organization, the End the Wait Foundation, Inc., was established in Carrollton earlier this year with a goal of utilizing film and television to educate and recruit kidney donors. Dean Cain and his wife Lori Beth, who have stayed in touch with Simpkins through the years since the production of “The Way Home,” are serving as directors on the foundation’s board.
“We have set a goal of saving the lives of 100,000 people who are in dire need of a kidney transplant and are on a transplant waiting list,” Simpkins said.
As far as donating a kidney, Simpkins has lived up to the cause that he believes in and for which he is a strong advocate. He is a kidney donor, having participated in a paired exchange on Sept. 30 of last year.
“I was taking part in weekend spiritual retreat called ‘The Walk to Emmaus’ and overheard someone talking about a person needing a kidney transplant,” Simpkins said.
“Long story short, I felt a strong urge from God to do it,” he said, “so I took the tests that are provided at no cost, was deemed acceptable, had the procedure and I have not regretted it.”
He emphatically added, “It was a great experience. It is truly sharing a gift of life.”
Billions of dollars are spent on kidney dialysis, every year, Simpkins noted, “But with the availability of more kidney transport donors we can help meet this need.”
For information about kidney disease, transplants and donating a kidney, go to the National Kidney Foundation website at kidney.org.
