A Carrollton man has written a novel about two American servicemen who escape from separate POW camps following nearly 20 years in secret captivity during and after the Vietnam War.
Written over a period of several years by Galen Hobbs, Sr., "Men Come Home From Work. .. Late" is the story of Jake Brennan of the United States Air Force, and Phil Crow, a Navy Seal, and their arduous trip out of enemy-held Vietnam and Laos.
In Hobbs' story, Brennan and Crow meet another American in Laos. Ed Jensen is a former Marine reconnaissance officer who escaped imprisonment years earlier and met a native Laotian, Michelle. Ed and Michelle decide to join Brennan and Crow and travel west to freedom.
Along the way, the quartet runs afoul of a drug kingpin that they encounter, avoids capture, and manage to get a plane out of Thailand and make it, despite difficulties, to Paris.
However, after being detoured into Germany, their problems continue when they encounter a dangerous biker gang, but manage to get a flight to Canada and then drive into the United States.
In the meantime, it seems that American government officials have learned of Brennan's escape and his publicized comments about there are being many other US service people being held n POW camps. The goal for the foursome now is to get in direct contact with the President of the United States and personally inform him of the hundreds of captured American soldiers and airmen and arrange for their rescue.
After a meeting with the President and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Brennan and Crow await the results, and whatever action may follow.
During an interview Monday with the Times-Georgian, Hobbs was asked about the possibility of a sequel.
"I don't know. Maybe," Hobbs said.
Although the author of "Men Come Home from Work ... Late" focuses on the war in Vietnam in general and the escape of four Americans from southeast Asia, its author never served in the conflict or even in the U.S. military.
"My late wife, Marie, wrote a family memorial several years ago, and she encouraged me to write a book," Hobbs explained, "but it took a few years."
An English major at the University of Carolina. Hobbs spent several years in the banking industry, primarily in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area. During the last several years ,he has been active in youth mission work. He currently lives in Carrollton near his son, Galen Hobbs, Jr.
However, through extensive research and interview Hobbs paints an interesting picture of
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.