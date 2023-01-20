The Carrollton Lions Club will be celebrating nine decades of service to the Carrollton and west Georgia area on Saturday, February 18 at the University of West Georgia Campus Center Ballroom at 4 pm with a program and dinner.
“We would be delighted and honored to have our community join us for this celebratory event,” said Carrollton Lions President, Dr. Sam Sauls.
The 90th Anniversary Committee, chaired by Fred O’Neal, has planned the program, dinner, and festivities. Serving on the committee are Doyle Akins, Karen Wild, Debra Land, Dave Knight, Joe Harris, Dwight Hale, and Tom Jackson.
Keynote speaker will be Donna Townsend, internationally known outstanding Lion from Dalton GA, who has spoken and presented at both district and international Lions conventions over the past 15 years. She was the first female Lion member in the state of Georgia.
Entertainment will be provided by Montrell McClendon, saxophonist.
All community members who are friends and supporters of the Carrollton Lions Club are invited to attend the 90th Anniversary event. For tickets and further information, contact Karen Wild at 678-699-6103 or email at karen.wild@carrolltoncityschools.net .h
