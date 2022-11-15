Smith Collins

Rep. Tyler Paul Smith, left, of Haralson County pauses for a photo with newly nominated Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives Jon Burns and Rep. J. Collins of Villa Rica.

ATLANTA – Local lawmakers voiced their support for Monday's vote by Georgia House Republicans who nominated Majority Leader Jon Burns Monday to become the next House speaker.

Various outlets including Capitol Beat News Service reported that Burns, R-Newington, defeated Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, by secret ballot in a vote by the 97 House GOP lawmakers who attended Monday’s Republican Caucus meeting at the state Capitol.

