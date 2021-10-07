A well-known football coach who led two area high school football programs, as well as the University of West Georgia, passed away Oct. 6. Frank Vohun, 74, of Carrollton died following a long battle with dementia.
Vohun compiled a 126-116 record during a 21-year career as a head coach at four different high schools. He began his career at Villa Rica High in 1990, and Haralson County was his final stop on the sideline in 2016.
His most successful seasons were at Villa Rica when his Wildcats turned in back-to-back 11-3 and 10-2 records in 1991 and 1992, respectively, and at Washington-Wilkes when he compiled a 38-18 slate in four seasons, including a 14-1 record in 2000 when he led the Tigers to the Class AA state championship game.
While at Villa Rica, Vohun led the Cats to three region championships. He came up one game short of making it to the state title game when the Cats lost 14-7 to Kendrick in the 1991 semifinals.
In two different tenures as head coach for the Haralson County Rebels from 2005 to 2009 and 2015 to 2016 when he retired from coaching, Vohun compiled a 23-49 mark, winning region crowns in 2005 and 2007.
He also served as head coach at Lee County High in Leesburg, Ga. in 2002 and 2003.
During his career as the head coach of the West Georgia College Braves from 1985-1988, Vohun turned in a a 15-27 record. He was at the helm during the early transition years when WGC moved its football program from non-scholarship status during which time it won an NCAA Division III National Championship in 1982 to the scholarship ranks of NCAA Division II and the highly competitive Gulf South Conference.
A native of Brookdale, Fla., Vohun played for college football’s all-time winningest coach, Bobby Bowden, at Florida State University. He also served as a graduate assistant coach under Coach Bowden.
A celebration of life service for Vohun will be held at Midway Church on Saturday, October 23 at 11 a.m. His family has requested that in recognition of Coach Vohun’s love of football everyone attending the service wear their school colors or jerseys.
