Three local individuals have made their impression on the state of Georgia and were highlighted as Georgia’s most influential leaders.
Dr. Brendan Kelly, president of the University of West Georgia, Dr. Julie Post, president of West Georgia Technical College, and Karen Handel, president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce were all featured in the inaugural Georgia 500 most influential leaders in Georgia Trend magazine.
According to Georgia 500 publisher Ben Young, the comprehensive list was made of local leaders around the state “driving our successful economy to new heights year after year.”
“The Georgia 500 has never been done, and we chose to take this on because leadership is an important part of the Georgia Trend brand. The experience of selecting our 100 most influential Georgians each year and recognizing Georgia's leaders in lists and features each month makes us uniquely qualified for the effort,” Young said. “It soon became apparent that this needed to be
its own list, to avoid merely repeating our 100 list published each January. We decided the Georgia 500 should exclude current elected officials and focus more on economic development and local investment.”
Kelly became UWG’s eighth president in March 2020 and set implementation of the university’s strategic plan for 2021-2026. During Kelly’s tenure he has overseen the establishment of the School of Communication, Film and Media, momentum center, a one stop shop that connects students with the resources they need like college advising and financial aid, and the completion of Roy Richards Sr. Hall, home to the Richards College of business.
Kelly held leadership positions at the University of South Carolina upstate, the University of South Carolina and the University of West Florida prior to serving at UWG.
"It is truly an honor to be included among such remarkable leaders in our community and state. This is, ultimately, a recognition of the University of West Georgia and a testament to our ability to connect students with careers in high-demand, high-paying industries. We are fortunate to be in service to the future of our region as we help students create outcomes that will serve them well for the rest of their lives," Kelly said.
Post has led WGTC since 2021. Prior to WGTC, Post served as vice president of student affairs for Gwinnett Tech. She is a former high school teacher and adjunct professor and has been with Gwinnett Tech since 2005. At West Georgia, she has overseen the construction of a new $66-million campus, with four buildings totaling almost 150,000 square feet on 38 acres, replacing the old campus that has served Carroll County since 1968.
Post serves as the SACSCOC Accreditation Liaison and is on both the Carroll County and Douglas County Chamber of Commerce boards, along with the Troup County Strategic Planning Board and the West Georgia RESA Board.
"I am truly honored by this designation. What an incredible feeling it is to work with amazing faculty and staff, in wonderful communities, and with fantastic industry partners. I love my job and am blessed to do what I do every day. Changing lives, serving communities, and supporting economic industry success is very exciting. Thank you to Georgia Trend magazine for the honor, " Post said.
Handel has been president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce and Carroll Tomorrow since 2021. Under her leadership, the Chamber is now the county’s largest business organization with more than 6000 members.
Handel has a distinguished record of public service. She served in the U.S. House of Representatives, as Georgia's Secretary of State and as chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. She was also a member of Gov. Sonny Perdue's leadership team and a staffer in the Bush-Quayle White House. Handel's private sector experience includes senior positions with KPMG, Novartis, Hallmark Cards and the Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. She also served as CEO of the North Fulton Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m humbled to be listed alongside such outstanding leaders and to serve beside the Carroll County’s many other exceptional leaders. We are fortunate to have incredible leadership depth and breadth – individuals in business, education, nonprofit and public service who understand and embrace their role in preserving and further enhancing the county’s quality of life,” Handel said.
