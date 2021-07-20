The housing market, both resales and rentals, is booming in the metro area, and that volatile activity is also being seen around Carroll County.
“It’s definitely a seller’s market,” area broker John Sammon said Tuesday, “and the numbers continue to show that.”
“As soon as you put your house on the market, I suggest you have a new place already lined up, because in most cases it won’t be there long, and the new owners will be wanting to move in as soon as the papers are signed. Currently, the time between listing and selling is not very long in many cases,” he added.
Sammon, broker for Georgia West Realty and a member of the West Georgia Board of Realtors, said that two years ago, the average length of a time between a house going on the market and the sale being finalized was approximately 130 days.
The current time frame is less than 60 days, and in some cases, an even shorter duration.
“Right now, there just aren’t enough resales available to meet the demand,” Sammon said.
For the 12-month period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the average cost of a home in Carroll County was $264,113, with a median price of $235,000, a 10% to 12% increase over last year’s average sale price, according to figures compiled by the West Metro Board of Realtors.
He noted that the influx of newcomers to area is on the upswing, and many of them are looking to buy homes.
“We work with the relocation departments at several of the large companies in the area, like Southwire and Tanner Health System,” Sammon explained, “and many of their new people are in the market for a home.
“But, like I said, we are going through a period now when there are not enough to go around,” he added.
And although the huge demand for housing is being mirrored in the house building industry, there are other issues in the housing sector.
“Where builders once priced their houses several weeks in advance, now they are waiting a lot longer before they put a price tag on a house they are building,” Sammon said, “because the price of building materials and labor is fluctuating so much.”
As an example, Sammon said that a builder told him recently that the price of framing package jumped $12,000 in a matter of days.
“But still, we need more home construction to meet the demand for new homes, especially in the $200,000 price range,” Sammon noted, “which seems to be the sweet spot for buyers right now.”
“And the competitiveness among Realtors is also increasing in regard to listings and sales,” he added.
The rental market is also experiencing an increase in activity in Carrollton and Carroll County, although not as much as in the Atlanta area. There, large segments of millennials (ages 23 to 38) live, and who lean more toward renting than owing a home, according to research by the Pew Foundation.
However, since Carrollton is a university town, the demand for rental housing is skewed somewhat, according to Sammon. Demand and cost are higher than the average for a community with the size and geographic location of the city.
“Many rentals, once they go on the market, won’t last 24 hours around here,” Sammon said.
“During April — June this year, we had about 245 rental units available as compared to around 200 for the same period last year,” Sammon noted.
He said that the average monthly rental price was currently $1,400-$1,600 per month for 2-3 bedroom apartments.
“In the old days, comparable units went for about $600 per month,” he added.
