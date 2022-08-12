Grasshopper Tea and the Basement of Wonder

Grasshopper Tea and the Basement of Wonder, a puppet theater production that explores West Georgia’s history, returns to the Carrollton Center for the Arts, August 20

Grasshopper Tea and the Basement of Wonder, a puppet theater production that explores West Georgia’s history, returns to the Carrollton Center for the Arts, August 20.

In the play, a rainy day deprives characters Emma and Lavonne of wi-fi so they explore their grandmother’s basement and find an old storyteller from whom they learn about the area’s past. The play is directed by Scott Foxx, who created and wrote the show with Mimi Gentry.

Trending Videos