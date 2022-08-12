Grasshopper Tea and the Basement of Wonder, a puppet theater production that explores West Georgia’s history, returns to the Carrollton Center for the Arts, August 20.
In the play, a rainy day deprives characters Emma and Lavonne of wi-fi so they explore their grandmother’s basement and find an old storyteller from whom they learn about the area’s past. The play is directed by Scott Foxx, who created and wrote the show with Mimi Gentry.
“The puppets, script, set, music and lyrics – everything with this show – was created in Carroll County,” said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “The performance covers the history of Haralson, Carroll and Heard counties. Although aimed at school students, this show will educate and entertain an audience of any age.”
The project is a collaboration with the Community Foundation and Carrollton Center for the Arts. Foxx and Gentry researched, wrote and built an ensemble of historical characters to educate and entertain local public elementary school students. Their goal is teaching local history and providing young people with a sense of place and inspiration. The 45-minute-long program features original music and puppets delivering the community’s shared history, focusing on diversity and an encouraging “you can do it” message.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama Street.
