The high school football season moves into the third week of the season this week with eight of the nine local teams in action.
Villa Rica has this week after losing to Rockmart last Saturday night in their home opener. They were scheduled to play the Temple Tigers last week, but the Tigers canceled due to COVID issues. Temple has canceled their game at Heritage as well.
Here is a look at this week’s action.
Bowdon Red Devils (2-0) at Haralson County Rebels (1-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m. at Taylor Memorial Stadium
Series Record: Bowdon leads 16-7-2
Last WeeK: Bowdon beat Bremen 32-28. Haralson County lost to Manchester 18-15.
What to Know: The Bowdon Red Devils enter the 26th meeting between the two teams outscoring their first two opponents 66-42. Haralson County has outscored its first two opponents 58-42. In last week’s win, Bowdon quarterback Robert McNeal passed for 201 yards and four touchdowns. Tanner Langley caught five passes for 78 yards and two TDS. Clay Hyatt completed four passes for 76 yards and two TDS in the three-point loss to Manchester.
Where to find game:-WKNG 93.7 FM
Pepperell Dragons (0-2) at Bremen Blue Devils (1-1)
Today, 7:30 p.m.
Series Record: Pepperell leads 4-2-1.
Last Week: Bremen lost to Bowdon 32-28. Pepperell lost to Heard County 26-10
What to Know: Both teams are coming off losses last week. Despite the close loss to Bowdon, Bremen’s offense has shown plenty of production, putting up 42 points in two games. Among the highlights in the loss to Bowdon, Christian Burkes scored on a 35 yard TD run. He also threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Nick Richardson.
Where to find game: B 92.1-FM
Jonesboro Cardinals (1-0) at Carrollton Trojans (2-0)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m. Grisham Stadium
Series Record: Tied at 4-4-2
Last Week: Carrollton beat Johns Creek 41-28. Jonesboro was off.
What to Know: When Carrollton’s opponent Newnan had to call off its game because of Covid restrictions, the Trojans quickly found an opponent willing to travel to Grisham Stadium when Johns Creek came to town. Carrollton easily won the game to stay undefeated. Carrollton quarterback MJ Morris was 15 of 22 for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Takare Lipscomb caught six passes for 6 passes for 134 yards and two TDs. Terrell Carmichael caught three passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Where to Find the Game: Kiss 102.7
Towers Titans (0-1) at Central Lions (1-0)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m. Roy Richards Stadium
Series Record: First Meeting
Last Week: Towers lost to Mary Pearson 42-0. Central beat Chapel Hill 21-7.
What to Know: Central comes into its second game of the season after scoring three touchdowns in the season opener against Chapel Hill. Running back Cameron Bolton rushed for 201 yards and three TDS on 36 carries in the Lions’ win. The Titans
Where to Find Game: 98.9 FM
Manchester (1-0) at Heard County (2-0)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Series Record: Heard leads 11-7
Last Week: Manchester beat Haralson 18-15. Heard County beat Pepperell 26-10.
What to Know: Both teams come into the season undefeated. Heard County has outscored its opponents 42-22. Heard quarterback Marc Fench has thrown for 138 yards and rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. Running back Isaiah O’Neal has been the offensive catalyst with 145 yards and three TDs. In its season-opening victory, Manchester rushed for 302 yards.
Mt. Zion Eagles (2-0) at Landmark War Eagles (1-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Mt. Zion beat Creekside Academy 42-6. Landmark beat Christian Heritage 27-18.
Series Record: Landmark leads 4-2
What to Know: Mt. Zion Quarterback Stanley Cross was 3-for-3 for two touchdowns and 90 yards en route to last week’s win. Malachi Ackles and Ethan Lepard each caught a touchdown pass. Ackles also rushed for a TD. Jasiah North added a rushing TD.
