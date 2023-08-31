Each year, “US News and World Report” publishes state rankings of the top high schools across the nation by state. The listing for 2023-24 placed Carrollton High School at No. 117 in Georgia and Central High School at No. 133 statewide, which was tops among the five Carroll County School System high schools.
Other rankings for high schools in the Carroll County School System included Bowdon High (#2 county/#193 state), Villa Rica High (#3 county/#198 state), Temple High (#4 county/#201 state) and Mount Zion High (#5 county/#247 state).
Central High School Principal Kelly Edwards praised his teachers and students for bringing recognition to the school.
“I credit our teachers and students for giving our school this tremendous recognition,” stated Central High School Principal Kelly Edwards.
“What we do in the classroom counts each and every day as we build relationships with students to more closely align instruction with their individual needs,” Edwards added, “and this is what makes our school great.”
Carrollton High School Principal Ian Lyle also expressed pride in his school’s accomplishment.
“Our efforts are hyper-focused on pushing all of our students and teachers to be the best they can be,” Lyle said, “and the result is strong student performance and solid preparation for college and career readiness. I am proud to be principal at CHS.”
The national publication’s annual rankings include data on approximately 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Schools are ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
The six areas which comprise the basis for the publication’s ranking include:
College Readiness
30% — The proportions of 12th graders who took the test earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Earning a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking the exam.
State Assessment Proficiency 20%- Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation.
State Assessment Performance 20%- How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with U.S. News’ expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households.
Underserved Student Performance 10%- Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-underserved students with parity or higher being the goal.
College Curriculum Breadth 10%- The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Earning a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than taking.
Graduation Rate 10%- The proportion of entering ninth graders who graduated four academic years later.
The report shows the following ratings and graduation rates for area high schools:
Carrollton - #117 state / 91% graduation rate
Central- #1 county and #133 state / 93% graduation rate
Bowdon- #2 county and #193 state / 96% graduation rate
Villa Rica- #3 county and #198 state / 93% graduation rate
Temple- #4 county and #201 state / 91% graduation rate
Mount Zion- #5 county and #247 state / 97% graduation rate
Northgate- #1 county and #67 state / 92% graduation rate
Newnan- #2 county and #88 state / 88% graduation rate
East Coweta- #3 county and 147 state / 89% graduation rate
Chapel Hill- #1 county and #92 state / 94% graduation rate
Alexander- #2 county and #165 state / 93% graduation rate
Douglas County- #3 county and #173 state / 84% graduation rate
New Manchester- #4 county and #178 state / 87% graduation rate
Lithia Springs- #5 county and #293 state/81% graduation rate
Bremen High- #73 state / 98% graduation rate
Haralson County High- #237 state / 98% graduation rate
Heard County High School- #224 state / 94% graduation rate
The top five high schools in the nation according to the “US News and World Report” include in order: The Early College at Guilford (Guilford, NC), The Signature School (Evansville, IN), School for Advanced Studies (Miami, FL), The Davidson Academy of Nevada (Reno, NV), and Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (Alexandria,VA).
The five highest rated high schools in Georgia, according to the publication, are the Gwinnett School of Science, Mathematics and Technology in Lawrenceville, Columbus High School, Davidson Magnet School in Augusta, Dekalb School of Arts in Avondale Estates and Lambert High School in Suwanee.
