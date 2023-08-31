Each year, “US News and World Report” publishes state rankings of the top high schools across the nation by state. The listing for 2023-24 placed Carrollton High School at No. 117 in Georgia and Central High School at No. 133 statewide, which was tops among the five Carroll County School System high schools.

Other rankings for high schools in the Carroll County School System included Bowdon High (#2 county/#193 state), Villa Rica High (#3 county/#198 state), Temple High (#4 county/#201 state) and Mount Zion High (#5 county/#247 state).