Zoey Haberland WBB

Central and Bowdon are jointly hosting the SMI Basketball Tournament starting today, including Carroll County teams Mt. Zion, Temple and Villa Rica, as well as New Manchester, Cass, Cartersville, North Paulding and East Paulding. Pictured is Central guard Zoey Haberland.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

With the conclusion of football season, local schools may finally focus on winter sports, like basketball and wrestling.

In the upcoming days, local basketball teams will compete in Christmas tournaments, including the locally-hosted SMI Tournament at Central High School and Bowdon High School, and the Hilburn-Patterson Invitational at Haralson County High School.

