With the conclusion of football season, local schools may finally focus on winter sports, like basketball and wrestling.
In the upcoming days, local basketball teams will compete in Christmas tournaments, including the locally-hosted SMI Tournament at Central High School and Bowdon High School, and the Hilburn-Patterson Invitational at Haralson County High School.
SMI Tournament
The SMI Tournament, jointly hosted at Bowdon and Central, begins today (December 15) and concludes this Saturday. The Central Lions and Bowdon Red Devils will be joined by Carroll County teams Mt. Zion, Temple and Villa Rica, as well as New Manchester, Cass, Cartersville, North Paulding and East Paulding.
It will be a traditional tournament format, with Champions and Consolation Champions to be recognized for boys and girls teams at the event’s conclusion. The first games will be played at both Bowdon and Central today with two girls games and two boys games at each venue.
Hilburn-Patterson Invitational
This year’s Haralson County Christmas tournament will not be quite as big as it has been in past years, with just five different schools participating. The format will also be different, as it will be a Round-Robin style tournament, meaning each team will play each of the other teams, but there will be no traditional bracket or overall winner.
The host team, Haralson County, will be joined by Piedmont and Rockmart, as well as local teams Bowdon and Temple. The event will run for three days, from Wednesday December 28 to Friday the 30th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.