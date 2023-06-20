The West Georgia Amateur Radio Society (WGARS), a local non-profit organization, will be participating in a nationwide emergency communications drill from 10 a.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24 and 25. The WGARS will be operating portable stations from the Little Tallapoosa Park Equestrian camping area on Hwy 113 just north of Carrollton.
The event, officially known as ARRL Field Day (www.arrl.org/fieldday), is an annual activity organized since 1933 by ARRL – The National Association for Amateur Radio in the United States.
Ham radio operators from across North America ordinarily participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. Their use of radio signals, which reach beyond borders, bring people together while providing essential communication in the service of communities. Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network
Some hams from the West Georgia region will also use the radio stations set up in their homes, in their backyards and other locations to operate individually or with their families. Many hams have portable radio communication capability that includes alternative energy sources such as generators, solar panels, and batteries to power their equipment.
This year's event is also noteworthy given that a particularly active summer storm season is predicted.
“Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” said Brian Keahl, ARRL Emergency Coordinator, WX4BK.
He noted that ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems, and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes.
"Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others,” Keahl added.
Among the tenets of the Amateur Radio Service is developing and practicing skills in radio technology and radio communications, and even contributing to international goodwill. Hams range in age from as young as 9 to older than 100.
