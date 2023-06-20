The West Georgia Amateur Radio Society (WGARS), a local non-profit organization, will be participating in a nationwide emergency communications drill from 10 a.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24 and 25. The WGARS will be operating portable stations from the Little Tallapoosa Park Equestrian camping area on Hwy 113 just north of Carrollton.

The event, officially known as ARRL Field Day (www.arrl.org/fieldday), is an annual activity organized since 1933 by ARRL – The National Association for Amateur Radio in the United States.