Local gymnastics team bringing home hardware

Members of the Carroll County Chaos Competitive Gymnastics Team have brought home several different high-level first-place titles this year, including state-level championships as well as regional championships competing against multiple states.
The team competes in both AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) competitions as well as USA Gymnastics.
In state competition, Abby Kovac won first place on the uneven bars in the Platinum division at the USA Gymnastics Xcel State Championships held in Athens, Ga., while Charlotte Patrick took first place on the floor in the Bronze division at the AAU State Championships held in Carrollton.
In multi-state regional competition, Maelyn Trent won first place in the vault for the Platinum division at the USA Gymnastics Region-8 Xcel Championships, which were held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Team member Miriam Gay was also one of 95 total Platinum-level athletes from the state of Georgia to qualify for regionals to compete with gymnasts from seven different states.
Kinley Kraus also qualified for regionals as a Gold-level competitor, one of 125 Gold-level gymnasts from Georgia to compete against seven different states.
This elite group of gymnasts all train at the Carroll County Recreation Gymnastics Facility, where they are coached by Brooke Denney, Kirsten Nalley, Tara Smith and Marina Webb.
The Carroll County Chaos organization as a whole is run by the recreation department's Gymnastics Coordinator, Melissa Payne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.