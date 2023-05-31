Local gymnastics team bringing home hardware

Members of the Carroll County Chaos Competitive Gymnastics Team; Miriam Gay, Maelyn Trent and Kinley Kraus (from left); competed at USA Gymnastics Region-8 Xcel Championships against gymnasts from seven different states. Trent won first place in the vault for the Platinum division.

 Submitted Photo

Members of the Carroll County Chaos Competitive Gymnastics Team have brought home several different high-level first-place titles this year, including state-level championships as well as regional championships competing against multiple states.

The team competes in both AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) competitions as well as USA Gymnastics.

