According to a report from the Associated Press's Russ Bynum, State Representative Darlene Taylor (R-Thomasville), chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Health, introduced House Bill 71, the Okefenokee Protection Act, to prohibit the state from processing future permits or accepting bonds to conduct surface mining operations on Okefenokee Swamp’s Trail Ridge.
“The Okefenokee Swamp is a vital part of our state and is more than just of local significance – it is of equal importance to all our state’s citizens,” said Rep. Taylor. “As stewards of the state’s natural resources, our state legislature has a moral obligation to ensure that the swamp is properly cared for and protected for many generations to come.”
And the members of a local group, who collectively dub themselves as the "Okefenokee Yacht Club," are vigorously raising their hands in approval of the proposed legislation. These dedicated graduates of the Carrollton High School Class of 1966 have been camping on nearby Cumberland Island and canoeing the many inlets and tributaries of the 438,00-acre blackwater swamp, the largest in North America, for the past 40 years.
The group believes it has a rightful stake in one of "Georgia's Seven Natural Wonders."
In fact, according to Jim Collins, one of the founders of the "Okefenokee Yacht Club," an endearing moniker that they coined many years ago, the group will be heading to south Georgia next month for its "annual meeting" in the swamp.
In addition to Collins, other active "yachters" of the close knit Trojan Class of '66 who comprise the group include Richard Dixon, Jack Whitman, Jimmy Tuggle, Lenny Walls, Bill Fordham and Chris Duffey.
According to Bynum's report, House Bill 71 would prohibit the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Protection Division from issuing, modifying or renewing permits or accepting bonds to conduct surface mining operations on the Okefenokee Swamp’s Trail Ridge. This legislation would prohibit these future permit applications starting July 1, 2023.
“The Trail Ridge is a key element in the formation and continued existence of the swamp itself, and surface mining on the Trail Ridge threatens the entire area’s wetlands, air and water quality and the wildlife habitat,” added Rep. Taylor. “Trail Ridge mining also impacts the cultural heritage of the indigenous peoples and local residents whose lives and heritage have been shaped by the swamp.”
As for the pending legislation, it specifically outlines the following areas that would be off-limits for any type of surface mining:
- Trail Ridge section of the Okefenokee that includes the elevated, geological features bounded on the west by the swamp and its watershed
- areas on the east by an elevation of 100 feet above mean sea level
- areas south by the triple divide of the Soldiers Camp Island, Boone Creek and Barbar Branch watersheds,
- and the area on the north by the triple divide of the Upper Buffalo Creek, Big Creek and Okefenokee Swamp watersheds.
