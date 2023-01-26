According to a report from the Associated Press's Russ Bynum, State Representative Darlene Taylor (R-Thomasville), chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Health, introduced House Bill 71, the Okefenokee Protection Act, to prohibit the state from processing future permits or accepting bonds to conduct surface mining operations on Okefenokee Swamp’s Trail Ridge.

“The Okefenokee Swamp is a vital part of our state and is more than just of local significance – it is of equal importance to all our state’s citizens,” said Rep. Taylor. “As stewards of the state’s natural resources, our state legislature has a moral obligation to ensure that the swamp is properly cared for and protected for many generations to come.”

