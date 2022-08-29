Most of Carrollton’s gas station locations offer gas prices that are lower than the state average.
Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is subject to change overnight.
Monday's state average is five cents less than a week ago, 44 cents less than a month ago, and 43 cents more than this time last year, per AAA.
In Carrollton, the Marathon gas station located at 813 Bankhead Highway has regular unleaded gasoline for $3.10, according to GasBuddy. Most of Carrollton’s gas station locations have prices less than the state average, per GasBuddy.
There were three stores on the higher end of prices which are BP located at 4949 North Highway 27, BP located at 1218 Maple Street and Amoco located at 1213 Maple Street. All of these locations have prices higher than the state’s average.
“Georgia drivers continue to see relief at the pumps,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman said. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”
According to AAA, since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has decreased by five cents to $3.85, which is subject to change overnight.
None of the Carrollton gas stations have gas prices that are above the national average.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 9.12 million barrels a day to 9.35 million barrels a day. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly five million barrels to 215.7 million barrels.
Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices continue to help lower pump prices. According to AAA, if oil prices edge lower, drivers will likely continue to see falling pump prices.
According to AAA, drivers can save money on gas by shopping around for gas prices, consider paying cash versus card because some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card, and enroll in fuel savings programs.
Drivers can save gas with proper vehicle maintenance to ensure optimal fuel economy, per AAA. They can also combine errands to limit driving time and slow down driving speeds because fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds over 50 miles per hour.
