Funeral director for the Meadowbook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica, Ellen Wynn McBrayer, received the inaugural NFDA Inspiration award.
The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) announced the honor via press release this week. McBrayer received her award during the 2023 NFDA Professional Women’s Conference, which took place May 5-7 in San Antonio, Texas.
The Inspiration Award is an NFDA recognition that is conferred annually during the Professional Women’s Conference on an exceptional female who has made noteworthy professional contributions to funeral service or a related field. The winner is selected by a distinguished panel of judges that included funeral directors, educators, suppliers, funeral service association leaders and allied professionals.
“I can’t think of a better recipient of our first Inspiration Award than Ellen McBrayer,” said NFDA CEO Christine Pepper, CAE. “From serving families and mentoring colleagues to being actively involved in the funeral service profession and her community, Ellen embodies so many positive qualities that make her an inspiration to all who know her. This award not only recognizes her noteworthy accomplishments but will fuel her fire as she continues her remarkable career.”
“Congratulations to Ellen for receiving the first ever NFDA Inspiration Award,” said Jennifer Kaset, Regional Vice President, Sales at National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL), which is sponsoring the NFDA Inspiration Award. “Ellen's work in our profession is truly inspirational. From providing knowledgeable, expert guidance with compassion to the families she serves to being an authoritative representative for the funeral profession to news outlets nationwide to serving as a valuable community resource through hosting events and establishing a financial scholarship for seniors in Funeral Service, Ellen has made tremendous contributions that reach beyond the funeral industry. It’s an honor for me to be a part of the NFDA Inspiration Award process and I look forward to celebrating this year’s award recipient.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.