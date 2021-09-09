He was there two days after 9/11, and the view of the Manhattan skyline from his hotel is still vividly etched in his memory.
"I was at an airport hotel after being asked to go to New York to assist in various efforts associated with the tragic events of that day," said Bryant Hightower, owner and funeral director at Hightower Family Funeral Homes in Carrollton.
On Thursday, Bryant shared his memories of Sept. 11, 2001 while sitting in a quiet conference room at his business.
Hightower, a member of the national and state Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Teams, recalled that he received a phone call at 5 p.m. on the fateful day, approximately eight hours after the first hijacked airliner crashed into the World Trade Center. He was asked to go to New York and assist local jurisdictions in mortuary related activities.
He said he remembers being told earlier in the day about the first airliner crashing into one of the World Trade Center Towers.
"And then, with the television on, I saw the second plane hit," Hightower said, "and a few hours later, I got the call to deploy."
"Since all airports were shut down, five of us drove up there from Georgia. Seeing it on television is one thing. But seeing it for real, you can't imagine," Hightower explained.
Hightower arrived in the city on September 13, two days after the attack.
"The scene at the airport where our hotel was located was something that I can still see. All those planes [that had been grounded from all over the world] parked together, but not a single car in the parking lots," he said.
After arriving at the hotel, he could see the smoke and dust arising from the city.
"Initially, I served as a field director in the family assistance center where we fielded calls and reached out to families. We worked 15-20 hour days," Hightower explained.
The process included interviewing family members about possible victims; the physical characteristics of their loved ones, as well as the clothing and jewelry they may been wearing, data officially known as the "antemortem information."
"After recovery we matched this information with the post-mortem data in the database that was being created from DNA information and findings from the forensic pathologists," he explained.
Hightower stayed in New York for two weeks during his initial deployment and returned on two other occasions when he was transferred to the temporary morgue at Ground Zero.
"Seeing television shots and pictures is one thing, but seeing it personally is something entirely different," Hightower said.
He made other trips to New York in October and November.
When September 11 rolls around each year, he said, the memories return more vividly than during other times.
"Every anniversary of 9/11, I think about the family members who were left behind and are still affected by that day. All those lives just suddenly snuffed out," said Hightower.
As a funeral director, Hightower is familiar with death and grief. He deals with the emotions of family members and friends of the deceased every day. But memories of 9/11 remain etched in his mind, especially each year on September 11.
