Several local high school cross country teams recently participated in the annual Bob Blastow meet in Whitesburg with the Carrollton boys and girls finishing in the top-10 in the team standings.
The meet was divided into two boys and girls varsity races.
The Trojans scored 204 points and finished fourth. The Lady Trojans finished with 246 points and took sixth.
Leading the way for the Carrollton boys was Noah Martinson who was 15th overall and ran the course in a time of 16:33.
The Lady Trojans’ top runner Georgia Noori finished 47th with a time of 21:07.
Also for the Carrollton boys Hagan Russell (16:44) was 26th, Jeb Jackson was 29th (16:53), Nathan Mosley was 55th (17:28), Joshua Sipes was 78th (18:00), Braven Davis was 90th (18:12) and John Cobb was 155th (19:19).
Helping the Carrollton girls to their sixth-place team finish was Alexia Walters (21:08), who finished 48th, Jayln Rooks (21:12), who finished 54th, Emily Whipple (21:14), who finished 55th, Mary Payton Rogers (21:16) was 57th, Gracey Whipple, who finished (21:52) was 76th and Marissa Johnson (22:25) was 90th,
The Central boys finished just out of the top 20 in scoring 558 points to take 21st.
Parker Ferguson (16:31) was the top runner for the Lions finishing 15th.
Teammate Clint Rainwater (17:43) was 63rd and Javy Rodriquez (19:10) was 150th, David Taylor (19:45) was 172nd and Rowen Bergiel (20:43) was 190th.
Heard County was 25th in the boys’ standings with 632 points.
Lane Thompson (17:40) was the first runner across the finishing line for the Braves with a 60th-place finish.
Also finishing among the Braves top-five runners were Rowdie Epps (18:26), who finished 101st Timothy Skipper, (19:01) was 140th, Calen Hastey (19:10) was 149th, and Waylon McCay (22:14) was 213th.
The Bremen boys’ squad finished 27th with 709 points.
Dalton Sheats (18:34) was the top Bremen runner across the finishing line with a 112th-place finish.
Also for Bremen, Samuel Skinner (19:06.07) and teammate Jonathan Wilson (19:06.70) packed together at the finishing line.
Skinner finished 145th overall and Wilson 146th.
Also among the top five runners for Bremen were Eugene Shaw (20:05), who was 177th and Walter Cody (21:42) who was 209th.
In girls’ action, the Central Lady Lions finished 12th in the team standings.
Anna Ayers (20:59) turned in the top performance for the Lady Lions with a 39th-place performance.
Teammates Loreleli Daugherty (21:06) was 45th, Gracie Warren (21:15), was 56th, Bella Abernathy (21:52) was 74th and Karley Bowen (23:02) was 111th.
Bremen’s Bella Fields (21:01) finished 40th for the Lady Blue Devils.
The Lady Blue Devils Danilyn Sheats (23:44) was 138th, Ella Sweatt (24:37) was 151st, Izzy Armas (25:36) was 159th and Megan Garner (26:01) was 162nd.
Haralson County participated in the second meet at the Bob Blastow tournament with the boys’ squad finishing 22.
Two runners ran for the Lady Rebels, so the girls team didn’t score in the final team standings.
Leading the way for the Haralson boys was Jake McNickolas (23:08) who finished 149th.
Barry Nash (23:24) was 150th, Brock Brayton (23:35) was 151st, Cody Shaw (23:37) was 152nd, and Griffin Powell (25:31) was the fifth runner across the line for Haralson, finishing 157th.
Chasney Johnson (25:19) was 82nd and teammate Trinity Ayers (27:50) was 112th for the Lady Rebels.
