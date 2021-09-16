At least one Carrollton employer is planning to require that most employees receive COVID vaccinations, mandating weekly tests and potential benefits surcharges if they do not.
The White House last week announced a plan for OSHA to develop a rule to require all the nation’s employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is vaccinated. If they do not, the rule would require them to take weekly tests before coming to work.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has criticized the Administration’s plan, telling the Capitol Beat news service that President Biden’s approach is “the wrong way to go.” Kemp has also discussed filing suit against the federal government.
OFS, a fiber-optic company based in Norcross, Georgia, and with operations in Carrollton, issued a communication to non-unionized employees on Sept. 8 regarding control of COVID across its global operations.
Effective immediately, the memo states, all new hires must provide proof of full vaccination. Unvaccinated employees who must visit a customer site must take a COVID test before the visit, show a negative result, then take a second test with negative results before returning to company premises.
But by Nov. 15, non-union employees who “choose to remain not fully vaccinated” must undergo weekly COVID testing and provide proof of negative results to the company. The tests are to be done at the employee’s expense unless the state in which they live requires the company to pay for the test.
A company spokesperson told the Times-Georgian that the safety of its employees and customers is “paramount.”
“OFS supports a fully vaccinated workforce to protect employees, contractors, the families of our workforce, visitors and the community to allow us to best serve our customers,” the spokesperson said in an email statement.
The company’s memo notes that the company reserves the right to impose a monthly $100 benefits surcharge for employees who choose not to be fully vaccinated.
OFS is one of several companies that operate in Carrollton that would be subject to the White House directive.
However, how local companies will adapt to the White House mandate or if they will adopt similar policies as OFS remains unclear. Karen Handel, president and CEO of Carroll Tomorrow and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce participated in a Sept. 10 White House phone conference on the strategy but declined several invitations by the Times-Georgian to discuss the local impact.
Southwire, one of the world’s largest wire and cable manufacturers, has been based in Carrollton for over 70 years. Like OFS, the company has a global reach, with employees in seven nations.
A company spokesperson said this week that the company is “reviewing” the proposed White House strategy for fighting COVID.
“We currently do not require proof of vaccination for our employees,” the spokesperson said. “We are encouraging our employees to consider vaccination against COVID-19 and [to] regularly communicate with our team to provide vaccine information, resources, and access.
“Following last week’s announcement of the updated COVID-19 strategy for the United States, we are currently reviewing the new information and what it means for Southwire.”
The spokesperson added that “the health and safety of our people remain our top priority.”
COVID vaccinations are considered by health experts to be the best means of controlling the virus, followed closely by masking, hand hygiene, and social distancing. While the vaccine does not provide total protection against infection, it severely reduces the need for hospitalization or death, even against the Delta variant – a more infectious and aggressive mutation of the virus.
Even before the White House plan was announced, there had been an increasing trend of companies requiring their employees to show proof of vaccination. Some businesses and even sports arenas are also requiring proof before allowing patrons to enter their facilities.
For those who are vaccinated, such proof is found in a small card that was filled out when both doses of the two-dose vaccine were administered. But as some have discovered, the credit-card-sized document is easy to lose track of.
Getting a replacement card is a complicated process that involves a trip to your primary care physician. Tanner health system has set up a hotline for those who have lost their card and who were vaccinated through their facilities: 770-812-9606, option two.
According to USA Today, If you can't contact your provider, you can reach out to contact your state health department’s immunization information system.
State health departments will either email or mail a copy of your vaccination card, although it may take one to two weeks.
