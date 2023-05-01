Crescent Kayaks

The first week of May is small businesses week, a week to recognize the small business we shop with every day. Our state government released a statement about five 'rockstar' businesses with one being a local treasure. Crescent Kayaks was selected as one of the five. They specialize in fishing kayaks but have other options available, including apparel and accessories for your kayak. Since it's beginning in 2001, Crescent Kayaks has become an international brand name among the kayak community. The state governor made a statement in a release submitted to the Times Georgian. 

“Small businesses form the foundations of Georgia’s economy, representing 99 percent of all businesses in Georgia,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “These five companies demonstrate the diverse industries that call the Peach State home, and we are honored to recognize their contributions to their communities and this state. Congratulations to this year’s Small Business ROCK STARS!”

Trending Videos