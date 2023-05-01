The first week of May is small businesses week, a week to recognize the small business we shop with every day. Our state government released a statement about five 'rockstar' businesses with one being a local treasure. Crescent Kayaks was selected as one of the five. They specialize in fishing kayaks but have other options available, including apparel and accessories for your kayak. Since it's beginning in 2001, Crescent Kayaks has become an international brand name among the kayak community. The state governor made a statement in a release submitted to the Times Georgian.
“Small businesses form the foundations of Georgia’s economy, representing 99 percent of all businesses in Georgia,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “These five companies demonstrate the diverse industries that call the Peach State home, and we are honored to recognize their contributions to their communities and this state. Congratulations to this year’s Small Business ROCK STARS!”
Crescent Kayaks did not have an easy year in 2018. In a blog post by the state written about their award, owner James Derbecker stated that they experienced a warehouse fire where they lost their tools and equipment. Derbecker scrambled to find a new warehouse after losing everything, rebranded the company and held a positive attitude through it all.
The blog post continued with stating that Derbecker now employs 20 people with a facility in South Carolina who molds the kayaks. They get shipped to Carrollton where they are inspected, packed and distributed.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) will spotlight Crescent Kayaks on Wednesday, May 3.
“From providing niche services to exporting in markets across the world, Georgia’s small businesses have an oversized positive impact in their communities,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Through an impressive 4,000 nominations, we have had the privilege of recognizing 50 Small Business ROCK STARS since the program’s inception. We’re excited to congratulate these special businesses as they are named ROCK STARS in Georgia!”
