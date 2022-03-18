Bowdon (5-9, 3-3) hosted a double-header against region opponent Armuchee on Thursday. Bowdon swept the doubleheader after dropping the first game of the series 9-7 on Monday. The first game of the doubleheader was a close one, but Bowdon scraped by with a 3-2 win. The second was a blowout victory for the Red Devils, as they won it 10-1.
Carrollton (8-7, 1-1) split a two-game region series with South Paulding on Monday and Wednesday. On Monday, the Trojans won by a score of 2-1 in a low-scoring affair. On Wednesday, the Trojans fell 5-4 after South Paulding’s Austin Gurley scored on a wild pitch by Turner Fricks.
On Thursday, Central (9-7, 2-4) won the final game of a three-game series with Cedartown. The Lions dropped the first two games of the series. The first one was a 5-4 loss in nine innings, and the second was a 6-1 loss. In the final game, the Lions grabbed the lead early with two runs in the first, and they were able to maintain the lead thanks to a full game of pitching from Caleb Griffis.
Heard County (6-6, 0-0) got shut out in a non-region game with the St. Anne Pacelli Vikings on Thursday. The Braves only had two hits the entire game from John Paul Awbrey and Will Alford, while the Vikings racked up seven runs off seven hits. Heard County fell 7-0.
Mt. Zion (4-6, 0-1) dropped the first game of a three-game series with region opponent Trion on Thursday. The Trion Bulldogs racked up four runs in the first inning, and they went on to score six more in the third. The game ended in the fifth inning with Trion winning 10-0.
Temple (6-9, 0-3) dropped all three games of a region series with Callaway this week. On Monday, the Tigers lost on the final play of the game, 2-1. It was a Thursday doubleheader to close out the series, and Callaway came out swinging in the first game, running away with a 14-3 win through six innings. In the nightcap, the Tigers were able to keep it close, but Callaway still walked away with a 4-1 win to sweep the series.
Villa Rica (4-7, 0-2) is coming off an exhibition game loss to Heard County at the University of West Georgia. The Wildcats were scheduled to play at Maynard Jackson on Friday for the beginning of a two-game region series.
