A local author, Cordellya Smith, will present a reading from her first book at Neva Lomason Library on Wednesday, December 1.
Entitled, “Kawoni’s Journey Across the Mountain: A Cherokee Little Red Riding Hood,” Smith’s publication is based on stories told by her great grandfather when she was a child.
“My great grandfather was part Cherokee, and his mother was Cherokee. He lived to be ninety-three years old and shared his stories with five generations of our family,” Smith said, “and I was fortunate enough to be one of them.”
Smith said that when her grandfather died she wanted to find a way her younger children and others could get into his stories by using something they already knew.
“My way to do that was to amend the ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ story to include some of his tales,” Smith explained.
“Kawoni’s Journey” introduces young readers to Kanane’ski, the legendary water spider who brought fire to the first people; Saloli, the squirrel (basically Cherokee Johnny Appleseed); and Yona the Bear, the protector of the forest similar to Smokey the Bear.
Smith was born in the mountains of Kentucky, but now lives in Carrollton with her husband and four children. Her second children’s book, “Otter’s Coat,” will be released in December, 2021.
Smith’s reading on Dec. 1 is a feature of Neva Lomason Library’s “After School Adventures” reading program.
