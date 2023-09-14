Carrollton attorney Preston Haliburton and Judge Dustin Hightower of the Carroll County Superior Court and his wife, Christina, were special guests at the 2023 Otis Nixon Foundation Dinner and Golf Tournament held September 10 at Chateau Elan in Braselton.
Haliburton and the Hightowers joined judges and law enforcement officials, as well as several retired Braves players and other sports and music celebrities, who volunteered their time to support the Otis Nixon Foundation at the annual event.
Serving as legal counsel for several professional athletes, including retired Braves player Otis Nixon and professional boxer Evander Holyfield, Haliburton’s law firm was a key sponsor for the event.
The Hightowers were special guests at this year’s dinner where he addressed the attendees and shared the successful focus of the Carroll County Drug Courts as an alternative to incarceration. The judicially supervised program provides participants with the opportunity to promote their recovery to reduce crime, restore families, and successfully reintegrate participants into the community, according to Judge Hightower.
The Otis Nixon Foundation focuses on working within county correction systems to provide youth with a second chance to “course-correct” their life path. The foundation strives to foster better relationships between youth and law enforcement.
The foundation was established by the former Atlanta Brave who has been a star on and off the field. Utilizing his drive and speed that enabled him to set records during his baseball years, he shares the Major League baseball single game stolen base record (6) and holds the Atlanta Braves single season record for stolen bases (72).
Upon retirement after 16 seasons in major league baseball, Nixon found his purpose off the field by starting the faith-based foundation to serve Georgia’s youth.
