Haliburton-Nixon-Holyfied-Gov. and Mrs. Kemp

Attorney Preston Haliburton (far left) of Carrollton, with the assistance of former State Senator Lester Jackson, was able to get a Senate Resolution passed and presented to Otis Nixon and Evander Holyfield in recognition of their outstanding humanitarian and athletic achievements and making them Honorary Goodwill Ambassadors for the State of Georgia. Pictured in the Governor’s Office are (left to right) Haliburton, Otis Nixon, Evander Holyfield and Gov. and Mrs. Brian Kemp.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Carrollton attorney Preston Haliburton and Judge Dustin Hightower of the Carroll County Superior Court and his wife, Christina, were special guests at the 2023 Otis Nixon Foundation Dinner and Golf Tournament held September 10 at Chateau Elan in Braselton.

Haliburton and the Hightowers joined judges and law enforcement officials, as well as several retired Braves players and other sports and music celebrities, who volunteered their time to support the Otis Nixon Foundation at the annual event.