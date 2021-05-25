The Atlanta Track Club hosted the Wingfoot Night of Champions for recently crowned GHSA track and field champions Saturday at Marietta High School.
Three of Carrollton High’s Class 6A individual winners in field events went to Marietta and repeated their accomplishment, coming in first place out of as many as 14 other competitors. Student-athletes who did not win an event at the state meet could still participate in the Night of Champions by meeting a qualifying mark.
Grant Briscoe and Payton Phillips, pole vaulters from the Trojan program, were the boys and girls winners of this field event. Briscoe cleared the bar the best at 16-08.75, and Phillips did hers at a quarter-inch better than 13 feet.
Kayla Pinkard, at the state championships, recorded a personal record triple jump of 41 feet, six inches, and thus earned a No. 3 national ranking on athletic.net. By two feet, Pinkard was another winner again at the Night of Champions registering one-half inches short of 41 feet.
Carrollton High sent four others to Marietta Saturday, including another champion in long jumper Amare Hall. He placed second in this event to Jordan McCants of Roswell High.
Collin Jones placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run, Zaylen Cook sixth in the 110-meter hurdles and Justin Parham ninth in the 800-meter run.
From Temple High, Daiyanna Cooper threw in the girls shot put placing sixth. From Villa Rica High, Jacoby Johnson also was in the shot put, for boys, placing sixth.
