The Carrollton Center for the Arts is featuring two artists in their Roush gallery to explore their animated works in a six-week exhibit called Faces.
Patrick Henrickson and Lee Laney have been featured in the Faces exhibit of the Carrollton Center for the Arts Roush gallery since July 14 and will continue until August 24.
Henrickson and Laney know each other from the art community in this area. Carrollton Center for the Arts' Director Tim Chapman put them together for this project, Laney said. The center wanted to feature local artists in its Roush Gallery.
“We were both invited to show our work at the same time. We did not actually work together for this show. It is two separate local artists showing their work,” Henrickson said.
Laney is a Carrollton native who considers himself to be the “latest in a long line of creatives.”
“Meaning my parents, their parents and so on were all people who created things with their hands. So I began drawing soon after being born and have continued it ever since,” Laney said.
Laney tours Georgia to art festivals selling his pieces as Uncle Lee Folk Art. Atlanta, Summerville, and Buena Vista are some examples of places where he has traveled.
Laney took an art class at Central High School with Trudy Duncan as the teacher, but beyond that, he is not formally trained.
“I always liked drawing and often drew instead of taking notes in class. I still buy several comic books a week and do the same kind of thing with art books all year long,” Laney said.
In approximately 2004, Laney began making ceramics with Leonard McEwen. According to Laney, the two of them donated several thousand ceramic bowls over a 15 year period until McEwen’s death in August 2021.
The three dozen pieces Laney made for Faces were mostly made this spring and summer.
“Very early in life I found that I preferred drawing versions of the human head more than anything else. I will often substitute a hand or a television or a foot and then give those head-like characteristics,” Laney said.
Henrickson is a retired, self-taught artist who began as a photographer in 1972 in Helen Georgia and co-published Helens first newspaper, The Helen Mountain Eagle.
Later, Henrickson became the creative director for Original Appalachian Artworks in Cleveland, Ga., better known as The Cabbage Patch Kids.
After moving to the Atlanta area in the late 80's, Henrickson began a career as a freelance art director, graphic designer and later an illustrator working with local and regional art representatives and ad agencies.
Henrickson taught Graphic Design part time at the Atlanta Art Institute. He has illustrated two children’s books and his work has been commissioned by hotels and restaurants around the United States.
After taking a pottery class at Blue Heron Studio in 2020, Henrickson has spent the last two years at his home studio making face jugs, mugs, bottles and pitchers.
“I fell in love with the medium of clay and decided I was going to make 100 face jugs. I am a hand builder. I do not use a pottery wheel. After making 100 face jugs I did a show at the Mustard Seed Cafe at City Station December 2021 and gave the proceeds to charity. The Director of the Art Center Tim Chapman saw my work and invited me to participate in this show featuring local artists in the arts center gallery,” Henrickson said.
Henrickson and Laney’s pieces from the Faces exhibit are able to be viewed during the Center for the Arts, located at 251 Alabama Street, regular business hours.
“Faces, they are universal. We all have one yet each one is unique,” Laney said.
