A special group that provides support and activities which foster social interaction with peers is available to local citizens though a program Tanner Health System program is sponsoring.

The Creative Minds Adult Autism Group meets the last Friday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. at 115 Robinson Ave. in Carrollton and features arts and crafts, movies, games and other activities.. The group is for individuals who are 18 years of age or older. A family member is asked to stay to ensure success for everyone, according to the notice.

Trending Videos