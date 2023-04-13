A special group that provides support and activities which foster social interaction with peers is available to local citizens though a program Tanner Health System program is sponsoring.
The Creative Minds Adult Autism Group meets the last Friday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. at 115 Robinson Ave. in Carrollton and features arts and crafts, movies, games and other activities.. The group is for individuals who are 18 years of age or older. A family member is asked to stay to ensure success for everyone, according to the notice.
Autism Spectrum Disorder is a developmental disability that impacts the nervous system and impairs the ability to communicate and interact. Some individuals have the genetic condition. Although the disease can be treated, there currently is no cure.
A study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that 5.4 million adults in the United States have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The prevalence of the disease is much more common in men, according to CDC studies, with the most current estimates showing 3.62 percent of the male population (4.3 million) and 0.86 percent (1.1 million) of women.
Additional information regarding the Creative Minds Adult Autism Group can be obtained by emailing Laura Nelson at lknelson@tanner.org or calling 702-715-1939.
