Lloyd Paul Thibodeaux Sr., 69, of Douglasville, died on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory Douglas Chapel.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. According to the family a cremation will follow service.

