Lloyd Paul Thibodeaux Sr., 69, of Douglasville, died on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory Douglas Chapel.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. According to the family a cremation will follow service.
Messages of condolence can be sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements; 770-942-2311.
