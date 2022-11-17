Lloyd Brown, 89, of Bowdon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Mr. Brown was born on Jan. 1, 1933, in Ranburne, Alabama to the late Emmett and Gena Brown. He was retired from CrownTuft in Heflin, Alabama where he worked as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was also a member of Ranburne Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell Brown; and his brothers, Troy and Donald Brown.
He is survived by his sons, Ricky Kilgore and Lowell Dean Gaskin; his sister, Christine Watts; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six nieces; two nephews; as well as several great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Ricky Kilgore, Phillip Waits and Jeff Horton will officiate.
Pallbearers will be John Kilgore, William Kilgore, Rodrigo Uricoechea, Rick Dearman, Jared Brown, Austin Jordan and Spence Jordan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Harris, Christian Kilgore, Don Watts, Leslie Brown, Rocky Hunter, Kyle Tucker, Greg Townsend and Matt Faunce.
Interment will be held at Ranburne City Cemetery.
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon is in charge of the arrangements.
