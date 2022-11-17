Lloyd Brown, 89, of Bowdon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Mr. Brown was born on Jan. 1, 1933, in Ranburne, Alabama to the late Emmett and Gena Brown. He was retired from CrownTuft in Heflin, Alabama where he worked as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was also a member of Ranburne Baptist Church.

