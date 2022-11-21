Mr. Lloyd Brown, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on November 16, 2022. He was 89.
Mr. Brown was born on January 1, 1933 in Ranburne, Alabama.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon is in charge of the arrangements.
