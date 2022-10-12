A few years ago I was walking through a stand of hardwood trees. It was in the spring and all of nature seemed to be alive. Suddenly I stopped and looked ahead, for there was a small tree about 50 feet ahead whose flowers were so bright red that it appeared to be afire. As I got closer I noticed that there were four or five of the small trees, each with bright red flowers. These were Red Buckeye trees and they seemed to light up the whole country side.
The Buckeye Tree is really more of a shrub than a tree, but it can grow to maybe 25 feet tall on occasion with a 6 or 8 inch diameter. It has 5 fairly large leaves, 5 or 6 inches long, all coming from one point. As noted above the flowers are a fiery red color, and in the spring they are not easily overlooked.
