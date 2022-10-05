A Tallapoosa institution is gone. Last week, Tallapoosa resident David Johnson passed away. His wife Renna Mae, died a few days before David. They were the perfect couple. You never saw one without the other. Both were so kind and always willing to lend a helping hand.
Many people in our area will well remember David. If your freezer went out, or maybe your sewing machine quit working. Perhaps your table saw just quit. Many other things could happen, and when these things did happen, the cry went out: “Call David Johnson.”
Yes, David could repair most anything and he did it with ease. I never ceased to be amazed when I watched him work. I often said to myself, ‘I wish I was as smart as he is.” Often I would call him on the phone, tell him my problem, and he could tell me right then, on the phone, what the problem was.
Yet there was another side to David Johnson. He was not a braggart, nor was he an “I told you so” man. He was simply a quiet, modest person who liked to help other people. He was also a very honest man, perhaps the most honest man I have ever known.
I loved David Johnson as a friend. I knew I could count on him and his knowledge. He was always there to lend a helping hand. He was truly an institution.
Well, David and Renna Mae are gone now.
They are at rest, a well-deserved rest, and I feel that it was an honor and privilege to have known them both and to have called them my friends.
David and Renna Mae, may you rest in peace now.
