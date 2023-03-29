Turkey season is upon us, for it will open on Saturday April 1, 2023. When I was a teenager we had no turkey season, but thanks to our late game warden, Max Crook, we now have a healthy population of these wonderful birds.
This is one bird that needs no description. Most everyone knows what a turkey looks like. However, the true wild turkey has a tail that is brown tipped in color. The tame, barnyard, turkey, has a white-tipped tail.
The true wild turkey has keen eyesight and they are always on the watch for any strange movement. When surprised they choose to run but will fly if the danger is escapable. The male turkey has a long beard that hangs from the breast. The female normally does not have a beard.
The nesting starts around late March or early April. The female finds a chosen spot, perhaps a weedy field, a place under a bush, or perhaps close to a fallen log, on the ground, that is well hidden. In such a place she lays from nine to perhaps eighteen eggs, a dirty white color and speckled with brown spots. When hatched the young birds, perfectly camouflaged, are ready to run. The male birds take no interest in raising the young.
Turkeys eat many insects, grain, berries, and especially acorns. Many seeds are also taken.
Turkeys have many enemies. Since they are ground nesting birds, raccoons, opossums, coyotes, foxes, and even crows, will raid their nests and destroy the eggs. The young chicks can be preyed on by the same animals. In every clutch of eggs, only a few birds will survive. In fact, in talking to a few turkey hunters, their complaint is that our turkey population is not as healthy as it used to be.
So, if you are lucky enough this season to bag a wild turkey, then pause and say “thank you, Max Crook.”
