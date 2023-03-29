Turkey season is upon us, for it will open on Saturday April 1, 2023. When I was a teenager we had no turkey season, but thanks to our late game warden, Max Crook, we now have a healthy population of these wonderful birds.

This is one bird that needs no description. Most everyone knows what a turkey looks like. However, the true wild turkey has a tail that is brown tipped in color. The tame, barnyard, turkey, has a white-tipped tail.

Trending Videos