Many years ago, when I was a student at North Georgia College in Dahlonega, GA., on a Saturday, two friends and I decided to hike up in the mountains. It was in the middle of the winter, yet the weather was mild and sunny.

After we had rambled around for a few hours we decided to head back to school. On our way back we came to the opening of a cave. Luckily we had taken a flashlight with us, so we decided to check it out. We had to stoop to enter, and when we got in it was pitch dark. The room inside was about 20 x 20 feet with a low ceiling. As I shined the flashlight up to the ceiling, we were really in for a surprise. It was covered with hibernating bats, hanging upside down with their bodies close together.

Trending Videos