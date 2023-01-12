At this time of the year our summer birds like the crested flycatcher, the indigo bunting, the summer tanager, and many others, have all gone south. They are now enjoying the warm climate of the southern climes where the weather is warm and the insects are plentiful.

For many years ornithologists have studied the migratory habits of birds, but none have ever come to a definite conclusion. How can a bird that was born and raised in our county, make a first time trip to South America? How does it find its way? There are no familiar land marks, no familiar rivers or lakes, and no familiar cities. How does it know where to go?

Trending Videos