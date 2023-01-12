At this time of the year our summer birds like the crested flycatcher, the indigo bunting, the summer tanager, and many others, have all gone south. They are now enjoying the warm climate of the southern climes where the weather is warm and the insects are plentiful.
For many years ornithologists have studied the migratory habits of birds, but none have ever come to a definite conclusion. How can a bird that was born and raised in our county, make a first time trip to South America? How does it find its way? There are no familiar land marks, no familiar rivers or lakes, and no familiar cities. How does it know where to go?
Scientists have pondered these questions for years, yet have no definite answer. Once I read that when we had our great ice age that the great ice sheets that formed great lakes, etc., pushed the birds southward, thus creating a migratory pattern. Others say that our weather patterns caused migratory movements to come about. The theories go on and on, yet nothing has definitely been proven.
Some tell us that as the days get shorter or longer, this event tells the birds that it is time to go south or go north. I can understand that thinking, I have noticed that most of our hummingbirds are gone by October, and they will come back sometime in late March or early April, yet that still does not tell us how they find their way. Maybe we will never know.
I do know that He who created it all knows the answer. Maybe someday He will give it to us.
