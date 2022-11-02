Back in the early 1970’s there was a strange looking bird that used close to our yard. At first glance, I thought it was a mockingbird, but after I studied it more closely I knew it was a Loggerhead Shrike, a bird that now is very rare.
The Shrike is about 9 inches long. It has a large head for its size and a curved bill similar to a hawk. It is gray on top of the head and back, with black wings and tail. The underparts are gray. It has a black cheek patch.
Though of a small size this little bird thinks big. With its curved bill it captures grasshoppers, cicadas, small snakes, even small field mice, etc. It pounces on them much like a hawk does, but before it eats them it does a strange thing. It impales its prey on a barbed wire fence, on a thorn, or even the forks of a tree limb or bush. It does this because it does not have strong legs like a hawk to hold its prey. Thus impaled, the little shrike can tear its prey apart easily.
If you ever see grasshoppers or other animals impaled on barbed wire, then you know that a shrike is in the neighborhood. However, Shrikes have become very rare. It has been years since I have seen one and scientists are becoming alarmed. No one really knows the cause iof this disappearance but I have a good idea.
In the summer the main diet of these birds is insects. Many insects have been sprayed with insecticide. Such a continued diet of poisoned bugs could kill a small bird like a Shrike.
Shrikes often nest close to the ground, but their nests have also been located in a mass of mistletoe 30 feet up in a tree. Closer to the ground their nest has been found in thick bushes, etc. From 4 to 6 dull white eggs, blotched with brown spots are laid.
If you definitely have a Shrike in your neighborhood, then a call to the DNR (478-994-1438) will be much appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.