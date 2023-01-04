One of the most unique birds we have in this area is the Yellow-bellied Sapsucker. Not only is it unique because of its feeding habits, but also because it seems to have a reverse migration. That is, it is here only in the wintertime. It is a bird about 9 inches long and has black and white ladder markings on the back. The white breast is marked by its yellowish color, while the wings have a big white patch on them. A red throat and top knot mark this distinctive bird. The voice is a kind of nasal mewing, reminiscent of the purring of a cat.
The Yellow-bellied Sapsucker is known for the holes, all in a line that it bores in fruit trees, pecans, maples, etc. Later on these holes exude sap and the bird comes back time and again to dine on the sweet sap. The end of their tongue is brush-like, enabling them to easily pick up the sap as it comes from the tree. Often insects are attracted to the sap. They get stuck in it, and the woodpecker then has a gourmet meal waiting. Often insects make up a large part of their diet.
